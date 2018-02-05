Death of 6-year-old: Police to send legal notice asking family to join probe

A day after a rape FIR was registered in connection with the death of a six-year-old girl at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, police have decided to send a legal notice to her family, including the mother, asking them to join the probe.

Police said the decision was taken as they suspect a family member could have had a hand in the child’s death. Moreover, police said, a woman IPS officer who went to the house was “not allowed” to meet the girl’s mother. “Hours after lodging an FIR, a woman IPS officer was sent to meet with the victim’s mother… but the child’s grandfather and father did not let her,” a police officer claimed. Confirming this, DCP (outer district) M N Tiwari said they are seeking legal opinion on how to question the family as they are not cooperating with the probe.

A senior police officer told The Indian Express that they lodged a rape FIR after senior doctors who conducted the child’s post-mortem suggested that there was a possibility she was sexually assaulted. Doctors told police that while there were no injuries on the body, she died of severe infection. Police said they are yet to receive the final autopsy report.

Police have also recorded the statement of three doctors who looked at the child before she was taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. “The doctors said the parents did not let them conduct a full body check-up of the girl and insisted that they perform an operation on her leg, where she was feeling pain,” an officer said.

Police said they also scanned CCTV footage from the girl’s school and found that on January 29, she came to school limping.

“Her face was covered with a handkerchief and she could not walk properly. She lay down on the bench in class. When her teacher approached her, she said her leg hurt,” the police officer said. School authorities informed her parents and her uncle came to pick her up on his motorbike, the officer said.

During investigation, police also found that the child was initially taken to various clinics and that one doctor had suggested an MRI. “However, the parents refused, saying they couldn’t spend Rs 9,000 for the test,” police claimed.

A statement from Ganga Ram Hospital said: “The child was bleeding from injuries to her private parts. She was in septic shock… respiratory failure and multi-organ dysfunction. Doctors suspected sexual assault… Despite best efforts, she died on February 2.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App