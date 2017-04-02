Death of 2 girls: Autopsy held, statements recorded

. Additional DCP (south district) Chinmoy Biswal said the deceased were identified as Clara and Rakil, both aged 22. . Additional DCP (south district) Chinmoy Biswal said the deceased were identified as Clara and Rakil, both aged 22.

A day after two women from Aizawl were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their flat in south Delhi’s Vasant Vihar, the medical board, constituted by Safdarjung Hospital Saturday, conducted the post-mortem and sent the bodies to Mizoram, police said. Additional DCP (south district) Chinmoy Biswal said the deceased were identified as Clara and Rakil, both aged 22. “The duo were unconscious. Blood samples confirmed that they were under the influence of drugs,” Biswal said. He added that while inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated, no case has been registered so far.

“During the inquest, we recorded statements of the victims’ relatives and friends, but did not find anything amiss,” he said, adding that they are waiting for the final report to ascertain the exact cause of their death. The room where the girls were found is being inspected by a forensic team, police said.

