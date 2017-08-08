Death by toxins: CBI registers case against EDMC, Delhi government

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi government in connection with the death of two people. (File Photo) The CBI has registered a case of corruption against East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi government in connection with the death of two people. (File Photo)

The CBI has registered a case of corruption against East Delhi Municipal Corporation and Delhi government in connection with the death of two people, allegedly due to toxins released by an industrial unit in east Delhi.

The August 4 FIR was lodged on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which took cognizance of a news report about the death of two people in May, allegedly from toxins discharged following a denim washing process. A number of units in the area do this work.

It was reported that the toxins contaminated the drinking water in the area, leading to the incidence of diseases such as cancer. The HC had on May 25 directed the CBI to investigate unauthorised commercial and industrial activities in the Shiv Vihar and Karawal Nagar areas.The CBI has registered the case against unidentified officials under stringent charges of criminal conspiracy and causing grievous hurt by acts endangering the life or personal safety of others and for acts of corruption.

The High Court had directed the agency to ascertain the dates from when the industrial units in the residential areas started operating and how long they functioned, besides identifying officials responsible for the toxin discharge. The agency will also ascertain the number of deaths reported from these areas and the cause of the deaths, it said. The order directed the CBI to identify the names and particulars of the Assistant Engineer, Executive Engineer and Superintendent Engineer of the Municipal Corporation in Shiv Vihar when “such illegal activities” started and all those who remained there until the units shut.

The agency has also been asked to find whether any licences were issued to the units and details about the officials who granted or renewed these licences.

