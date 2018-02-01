Dead men still running factories, one inspector for entire industrial area

Officials estimate that 70% of factories are not run by original owners. (Amit Mehra) Officials estimate that 70% of factories are not run by original owners. (Amit Mehra)

Arihant Jain, owner of a utensil-making unit in Bawana’s sector 7, has been diligent in paying house tax, electricity and water bills, and the factory’s maintenance cost. There’s just one catch: Jain has been dead for five years.

Ever since his death, the factory has changed hands at least three times, with none of the occupants in possession of ownership documents. “I have affidavits and some other documents, but none recognised by law. Jain did not have any family, and I wanted to buy the factory before his death. But that’s prohibited by the DSIIDC,” the current owner, who did not wish to be named, said. Eventually, he took charge in 2016 by paying around Rs 45 lakh.

At Bawana industrial area — in news for the death of 17 people in a factory blaze on January 20 — this is not an isolated case. The Bawana Chamber of Industries (BCI) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) estimate that “about 70%” of the factories are now run by people who are not the original owners, making the task of fixing accountability in case of a mishap even harder. In fact, the ill-fated unit that caught fire had also been taken on rent by two men, who started packaging firecrackers without a licence.

“After the fire, we tried to ascertain the number of original owners, but realised that around 70% of the factories don’t have one. Most so-called owners are in their late 30s. Allotment of units took place in the late 90s, and we certainly did not allot plots to 10-year-olds,” said a DSIIDC official.

However, BCI and DSIIDC do not have concrete data, while the MCD has just started the process of collating the number of factory licences issued to owners.

Several ‘owners’ The Indian Express spoke to said they procured factories from the original owners either on rent or through “power of attorney” by paying a lump sum (see box) — both things prohibited by authorities.

“Many owners are too old to run factories. Some die and their next of kin do not want to continue. And some leave the country with their family,” says BCI chairman Prakash Chand Jain.

In the absence of proper documents, Amit, who rents out a factory, says he cannot procure a bank loan. “I have to keep the factory running in his (the original owner’s) name. It’s the same for many other factory owners — most have to borrow money to keep things going,” he says.

Bending rules

In 1996, after the Supreme Court ordered relocation of industries from Delhi’s residential areas to Bawana industrial area, the DSIIDC had received allotment demands from 51,214 industries. As per BCI data, around 27,000 applications were approved. Currently, around 16,000 units are functioning on paper, though on the ground the figure is closer to 12,000.

Sale or transfer of factories by the owner to a third party is prohibited by the DSIIDC. “The aim was to decongest Delhi. If factory owners found working in Bawana difficult and had the option of selling their factories, they would have done so and moved back to Delhi to set up fresh plots. The purpose of relocation would have failed,” a DSIIDC official said.

But while selling of factories is illegal, there are enough brokers who help owners skirt the rules. A factory in Bawana’s sector 3, for example, has changed hands six times and currently produces auto parts. “We got this unit six months ago, and painted and repaired the premises. We paid Rs 50,000 as security deposit apart from the monthly rent. Every single factory in this lane has changed hands,” said Manoj, the supervisor. Often, a third party informally buys the factory from the original allottee, divides it into smaller parts, and rents out the units inside to several small businesses.

“But we cannot apply for a licence from MCD as they do not recognise us as the original owners… I would rather rent out the factory to earn more,” said Pradeep, who owns a wire-making factory and has rented the first floor to an electrical goods unit.

Renting out of the factory violates Section 416 and 417 of the DMC Act 1957, which states that “no person shall, without the previous permission in writing of the commissioner, establish in any premises or materially alter, enlarge or extend, any factory…”.

Licensing challenge

Since most factory owners don’t have proper documents, the process of renewing the licence every year is often ignored.

After the recent blaze, questions were raised on how the unit ran without a licence. According to MCD officials, the building owner had applied for a fresh licence in 2015, but was turned down as she could not provide an NoC from the fire department or get clearance from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

In January this year, the accused in the case, Manoj Jain, took the building on rent from her and started packaging firecrackers — again, without a licence.

According to the MCD, “violators will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 for running a factory without Commissioner’s permission, while violation of carrying on a trade without a licence will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000 with additional charge of Rs 100 per day for continuation of offence”.

Monitoring, however, is easier said than done. According to an official from the North MCD licensing unit, there is only one factory inspector in charge of Bawana industrial area. Even the BCI claims that raids by factory inspectors are conducted only three-four times in a year.

Rajan, the original owner of a utensil factory, says he is “fed up and desperate to move out”. Except, doing so means handing over the property back to DSIIDC at 1996 rates, and pay an additional 10% cost for clearing debris and 50% of the principal amount of Rs 4,200 per sq m of the original allotment rate. “I will not hand back the factory to DSIIDC. I don’t think anyone has ever done that in Bawana,” Rajan says.

