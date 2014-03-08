De-recognise ‘undemocratic’ AAP: BJP

The BJP councillors of the three municipal corporations have called for de-recognition of the AAP after BJP and AAP workers clashed outside the BJP headquarters on Wednesday, The decision was taken at the a meeting held by councillors at the Civic Centre on Friday.

Condemning the “violent demonstration” and protest by AAP volunteers at the BJP headquarters, Leader of House (South corporation) Subhash Arya said, “In a democratic system, each citizen has the right to hold a peaceful demonstration to register his/her protest. However, violent demonstrations after the announcement of Lok Sabha election and the implementation of the model code of conduct is an attempt to destroy the democratic system of the country.”

Arya said the violent protest revealed the AAP’s “undemocratic and anarchist” character. He accused the AAP volunteers of damaging the walls and property of BJP office and of violating the model code.

He appealed to the the Election Commission of India to cancel the recognition given to Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party with immediate effect.

The Congress and the BJP councillors had clashed in the House of the North Municipal Corporation on Thursday after BJP councillor Mira Aggarwal tried to move a resolution condemning the AAP violence at the BJP headquarters. While the Congress blamed the BJP for not taking up important issues before the House, the BJP accused the Congress of trying to protect the AAP.

