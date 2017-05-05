DDA’s new housing scheme set to be out soon

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) new housing scheme — with 12,000 flats located primarily in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola — is likely to be rolled out soon. Officials maintained that the DDA has completed formalities and sent the proposal to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s office for his approval.

Of the total flats, 10,000 are unoccupied flats from the 2014 scheme and the rest are other flats which have been lying vacant. “We have completed all formalities from our side and the proposal has been sent to the L-G for the final nod. We are awaiting his response. If the L-G asks for some changes, we will implement them, otherwise the scheme stands the same,” an official said.

The scheme was supposed to be launched in February but ancillary infrastructure work such as constructing connecting roads and installation of street lights had stretched the timeline.

Meanwhile, the DDA has tied up 10 banks for the sale of application forms and other scheme-related transactions.

Officials added that the DDA wanted genuine buyers to apply, and has, as a result, “done away with the provision of surrendering of flats”. The DDA this time has planned to make the scheme online.

