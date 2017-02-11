DDA to simplify building bylaws

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Friday decided to simplify the implementation of the building bylaws 2016 by providing approvals of building sanction plans online and grant of completion certificates in a time-bound manner.

Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the DDA chairperson, chaired a meeting wherein the authority’s budget for 2017-2018 along with revised estimates for the current financial year were presented.

Officials said efforts are being made to reduce documentation seeking building permits down to four. “Entire building permit procedures are now being defined with eight procedures, as per review of the World Bank,” the DDA said in a statement.