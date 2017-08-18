DDA thwarted efforts to boost medical facilities in Delhi: Govt

Arvind Kejriwal Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government Thursday said attempts to strengthen medical facilities in Delhi had been thwarted by the DDA repeatedly, pointing to two specific instances — an October 2015 letter that asked for the allotment of 10 “vacant parcels of land” and a November 2015 letter asking for “land allotted to societies… lying vacant”.

In the October 2015 letter to the L-G, CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “Presently, there are only 40 government hospitals with 10,275 beds in the National Capital Territory for a population of 1.68 crore”, which was well below international standards.

In November 2015, Amar Nath, Secretary, Health Department wrote to then DDA VC Arun Goel and said that although “DDA has been allotting the land to various societies/trusts on concessional rates so that health facilities are available at reasonable rates and free to economically weaker sections”, the government’s experience with such institutes has been poor.

A government spokesperson said, “There are two issues here. First, the DDA refuses to give land to the government for free, even though it is willing to do so for others. Second, even if the land is allotted it is never apt.”

The DDA refused to comment on the issue.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App