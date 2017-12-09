Delhi Development Authority shuts cricket academy on Yamuna floodplains

The cricket coaching centre had been functioning on the floodplains for the last two months. (Express photo) The cricket coaching centre had been functioning on the floodplains for the last two months. (Express photo)

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) Friday asked a private cricket academy running on the Yamuna floodplains for close to three months to cease all activity. The Indian Express had reported on Friday that the academy was functioning from the protected floodplain and had constructed a concrete pitch for players to practice on.

The Skillz Cricket Academy had also compacted land in the area to make a flat ground. The site of the cricket academy was very close to where the Art of Living Foundation’s World Culture Fest was held in March 2016.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) Thursday held the foundation responsible for damaging the floodplain and ordered the DDA to carry out restoration work in the area. The foundation called the judgment “erroneous and untenable” and said it would appeal against the decision in the Supreme Court.

On Friday, meanwhile, when DDA officials went to inspect the site, the owner of the cricket academy, Ravi Sharma, claimed that the land was privately owned. “We sent a team to check what is happening in the area. The team found the academy to be operational. The owner was asked to produce the papers and stop activity till the ownership could be established,” said Sanjeev Arya, Chief Engineer, DDA (east).

The Yamuna floodplains are owned by the DDA and the Uttar Pradesh Flood and Irrigation Department, while some tracts are privately-owned.

“In such a case, where there are multiple agencies involved, the danger of someone producing forged ownership papers increases. Once the documents are submitted, they will be cross-checked by the Lands Management department to ascertain authenticity,” Arya said.

The NGT has directed DDA to develop Yamuna floodplains in collaboration with an expert committee comprising environment experts, with an aim to protect the riverine ecosystem.

“The river belt, marshy land and grassland have to be protected. We are planting suitable plants and trees in the area after consultation. The outer area of the floodplain is being developed into a park where people can come so that they develop a stronger bond with the river. Just demolishing structures does not help as people come and encroach the area again after a few days. People’s participation is important to stop encroachment,” Arya said.

DDA will also install an integrated CCTV network across the floodplains to monitor any illegal dumping or encroachment. “The first phase of the project — from the Old Railway Bridge to ITO — will be complete by the first week of January,” he said.

