DDA removing us from sports complexes, say ex-servicemen

Ex-servicemen employed in sports complexes under the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) have written a letter to the Prime Minister’s Office, the Delhi Lieutenant Governor and the Rajya Sainik Board, alleging that they have been removed from service without being provided any “valid reason”, so that DDA employees can fill the positions that become vacant.

They have alleged that an “arbitrary” rule was followed in their performance review, wherein DDA asked the secretaries of sports complexes to grade less than 50 per cent of these officials above “good”, in order to remove them from services.

DDA sources said the body has removed 10 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCO) and non-commissioned officers (NCO) in the past month, while 12 have been given an extension. There are 17 DDA sports complexes across Delhi, where over 100 retired Army personnel are engaged.

These officials are hired on a one-year contract, which can be extended up to 10 years, or till they turn 65, whichever is earlier. A letter attached with the complaints, a copy of which was accessed by The Indian Express, shows that the DDA asked secretaries of sports complexes to re-assess the earlier report as several secretaries had marked most Army personnel as ‘excellent’ in their yearly review.

Those who get ‘poor’, ‘average’ and ‘good’ are not being considered for extension of contract. “It has been seen that in some cases such as Saket and CWG complex, all were rated as excellent, while some like Vasant Kunj, Paschim Vihar, Chilla, Yamuna, etc, have not given grading “above good” to any of them,” the letter reads.

In the letter, DDA told secretaries that the performance report should be such that “not more than 50% of the existing JCOs/NCOs who were earlier graded as ‘good’ should be upgraded. For the remaining operational staff, either retired DDA staff from the respective complexes whose performance records show exemplary, or contractual manpower, be engaged.”

DDA commissioner (sports) D Sarkar said, “We had got reports that most of these people engaged in complexes were not doing their duty properly. They also don’t have much knowledge of sports. The move has been taken to give preference to people who have knowledge of sports as there were several complaints against them (the retired Army personnel).”

Sanjay Rathi, 44, who retired from the Army and was working as games supervisor in Siri Fort Sports Complex, said, “How does DDA know 50% of staff in every complex are not doing their duty properly? This is very arbitrary.”

