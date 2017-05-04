DDA plans to revive three heritage markets in Delhi

For decades, three markets — Nehru Place, Bikhaji Cama Place and Basant Lok market — were representative of a nascent capital’s international ambitions. Now, after decades of administrative apathy and inevitable mushrooming of trendier market places have reduced the erstwhile markets to mere landmarks of a time, now almost forgotten. The DDA hopes to change this with its new refurbishment plan, officials said. According to officials, the three markets will be renovated by the DDA after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) hands them over to the Centre. “The SDMC has handed over the areas to us and work is likely to begin soon. The Union Urban Development Ministry has given in-principle approval for all three projects and the DDA has also got no-objection certificates from the corporation,” said an official.

What unites the three markets, officials said, is that despite being important landmarks, their relationship with the city has been nearly forgotten. Take for instance, the Basant Lok market, where India’s first McDonalds opened in 1996 as did one of Delhi’s most beloved bookshops Fact & Fiction. While the McDonalds persists, the bookshop has closed its shutters.

The Nehru Place market is dominated by the 1970-constructed district centre, designed by the DDA as an instance “utilitarian modernism”. Now, it is known as one of the largest market in the world for illegally pirated software and goods. A 2012 walkability and accessibility audit by Svayam-National Centre for Inclusive Environments said the Bikhaji Cama Place market had become a symbol of “utter disdain for public property and lack of maintenance”. As a part of its plan, the DDA will repair the facade of the buildings, develop piazzas, renovate pavements, fix toilets and build new ones and build pedestrian pathways.

“These markets in a way are also the face of our urban spaces. So, whether the civic body does it or the DDA, doesn’t matter,” said the official. Officials said once the work on the Nehru Place market is completed, the DDA would begin work on the other two markets, while adding that redevelopment of Basant Lok Market has also been on the anvil for a long time. Sources said an allocation of about Rs 80 crore has been made for the three projects, with Rs 55 crore for Nehru Place. “There are 11 district commercial centres run by DDA. We will renovate other markets after this ends as well,” the official said.

