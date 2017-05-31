DDA might lose 13,240 acres of land, flags issue before Parliamentary panel

The Delhi Development Authority faces the prospect of losing 13,240 acres because its possession could lapse under a clause of the land acquisition law brought by the previous UPA government in 2013. In written submissions, the DDA and the Urban Development Ministry have flagged the issue before BJP MP Ganesh Singh-headed Joint Committee on The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rahabilitation and Resettlement (Second Amendment) Bill, 2015. The Parliamentary panel plans to visit farmers and people to take their opinion about certain provisions of the land law.

The DDA has informed the panel that of 90,326 acres of land acquired, it got possession of 77,086 acres through the Land and Building Department of the Delhi government. The possession of 13,240 acres was not given to DDA. Under the land acquisition act of 1894, which was prevalent before the UPA land law came into force 2013, after the announcement of the award, the possession of the land was taken by the land acquisition collector and handed over to the DDA or any other requisitioning department through Land and Bank Department.

Under Section 24 (2) of new land acquisition act brought by the UPA in 2013, the acquisition of the land lapsed if physical possession was not taken or compensation not paid for five years or more prior to the commencement of the act. “Since the possession of the 13,240 acres has neither been taken by the land acquisition collectors, nor handed over to the DDA, and award made five years or more prior to the commencement of new land acquisition act, this land is covered under provisions of Section 24 (2) and acquisition proceedings are deemed to have lapsed. This is adversely affecting various on-going projects,” the DDA told the panel.

The DDA also informed the committee that acquisition proceedings in 844 writ petitions filed by land owners have been declared to have lapsed under the land acquisition act of 2013, which involved 1,623 acres. Besides, nearly 2,935 acres is affected because of pending court cases on this issue. Giving specific details of projects, the DDA said: “Develop- ment of sectors 34 to 37 of the Rohini Residential Scheme has been adversely affected where residential plots for allotment to registrants of the Rohini Residential Scheme are being developed.” It added that the five-year clause had also adversely affected land for a proposed second diplomatic enclave in Dwarka Sector-24. The land allotted for expansion of the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences Hospital in Mehrauli Revenue Estate has been declared as lapsed, as also plots in Sahipur, Mehrauli.

