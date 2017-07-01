DDA launches new housing scheme, draw of lots for 12,000 flats likely in November

The scheme offers 12,000 flats of different categories in different locations on a freehold basis. The scheme offers 12,000 flats of different categories in different locations on a freehold basis.

The Delhi Development Authority’s office (DDA) in south Delhi saw a large queue on Friday, as the authority launched its much anticipated housing scheme — the DDA Aaswasiya Yojana 2017. This year, the housing scheme has been linked to the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) under the ‘Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme’. During the launch of the scheme at Nirman Bhawan, Union Minister for Urban Development M Venkaiah Naidu said, “The vision of our government is to provide affordable housing for all by 2022. This is a step in that direction.”

The scheme offers 12,000 flats of different categories in different locations on a freehold basis. “Most of the flats have been constructed based on the Green Building Code norms to reduce carbon footprints,” the authority said. The flats are located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Siraspur, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Vasant Kunj, Sukhdev Vihar among others.

Ranging from Rs 7 lakh to over Rs 1 crore, the DDA has opened 87 high-income, 404 middle income, over 11,000 lower income/one-bedroom and 384 janta flats for sale. Draw of lots is likely to take place in November and successful allottees can avail the benefits of interest subsidy under the PMAY from banks and housing finance companies, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria. Naidu also said the provision for reservation has been made in various categories such as SC (15 per cent), ST (7.5 per cent), war widows (1 per cent), persons with disability (3 per cent) and ex-servicemen (1 per cent).”

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal gave his approval to the new housing scheme in May, bringing these properties into the market. However, more than 10,000 flats in the new scheme are those that remained unoccupied under the 2010 scheme. With a view to separate genuine buyers from fake, the authority has introduced some penalties in the scheme. If an applicant wishes to withdraw before the date of draw, his registration fee would be returned in full. If a prospective buyer withdraws after the date of draw but before the issue of demand and allotment letter, 25 per cent of the amount will be forfeited.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App