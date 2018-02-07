DDA got 400 responses on amendment plan: Puri

Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received an overwhelming number of responses on the proposed amendments to the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and a final decision will be taken soon.

The DDA had proposed increasing Floor Area Ratio (FAR) of local shopping complexes from the existing 180 per cent to 300 per cent and regularising agricultural godowns on 12-metre wide roads for which it has given time till Wednesday for stakeholders to give suggestions.

Puri said DDA has received more than 400 responses from people from all walks of life.

Based on the suggestions, he said DDA will hold a meeting which will go to the ‘Board of Inquiry’ on February 9. It will then be examined by the DDA again and sent to the urban development ministry. Threafter, an affidavit has to be filed before courts by civic agencies.

The announcement comes a day after the Supreme Court questioned the proposal by the DDA to bring changes to the Master Plan to protect traders from the ongoing sealing drive and slammed the authority for refusing to learn from past tragedies. Puri, however, said, “The SC is committed to (welfare of) Delhi and so are we….”

