Hostel for blind demolished: DDA offers temporary fix, turned down

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has offered a temporary accommodation for occupants of the hostel run by the Louis Welfare Progressive Association of the Blind in Janakpuri, which was demolished on December 15.

“On humanitarian grounds, the unauthorised occupants are being temporarily accommodated in the nearby community hall in Janakpuri, which has adequate number of rooms, halls, kitchen and toilet facilities,” the DDA said.

It said that arrangements were also being made, with the help of the Delhi government’s social welfare department, to shift the students to hostels for the blind elsewhere.

The DDA also maintained that that they had given four advance notices to the hostel before carrying out the demolition.

It added that the land was encroached upon, and local residents had complained of “unhygienic conditions and trespass”.

The occupants of the hostel, however, rejected the DDA’s offer. “DDA has broken down a place where we lived together, so they should offer one where we can continue doing so,” said Kamlesh Kumar, 32, an occupant.

Swaraj India’s Delhi president Anupam, who also visited the area, said, “DDA should understand that shifting them to different places could debar them from community life. Visually impaired people are interdependent and theirs is a unique bonding. Sending them to different places will be injustice,” he said.

AAP MLA Jarnail Singh, alleged, “I don’t understand why the DDA has done such an insensitive thing, that too at a time when winter is at its peak. They had not followed protocol as notices were not issued before demolishing… I have communicated the situation to the CM’s office.”

Area councillor Narender Chawla said the occupants are not satisfied as the DDA was not offering a permanent solution to their problems.

