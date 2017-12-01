DDA conducts draw for over 12,000 flats

At the DDA office in Vikas Sadan, Thursday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) At the DDA office in Vikas Sadan, Thursday. (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

The DDA conducted a draw of lots for 12,617 flats being offered under its 2017 housing scheme on Thursday, with the first house being allotted to a differently abled applicant in Dwarka. Over 46,000 people had applied for the scheme, across four income categories.

The flats are located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj, Jasola, Pitampura, Paschim Vihar and Siraspur. The list of successful applicants has been uploaded on the DDA website.

The flats on offer included 85 for HIG, 403 for MIG, 11,757 LIG and 372 janta flats.

Of the flats, about 10,000 unoccupied ones are from the 2014 housing scheme. “In the next month, the demand-cum-allotment letters will be issued to all allottees. They will be allowed to make payment in the next three months,” a DDA official said.

