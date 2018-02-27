DDA clears uniform floor area ratio, proposal to move pubs, clubs from residential areas

The Delhi Development Authority has also approved a proposal for shifting of pubs, clubs and restaurants from residential areas. The Delhi Development Authority has also approved a proposal for shifting of pubs, clubs and restaurants from residential areas.

After taking into consideration the views of market associations, traders, RWAs and other stakeholders for amendments to the Delhi Master Plan 2021, the DDA has approved a uniform floor area ratio (FAR) of shop-cum-residential plots, DDA member and BJP leader Vijender Gupta said.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the plot of land on which it is built.

The move will provide relief to around 15 shop-cum-residential markets in the city. The MCD, on the orders of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee, has sealed thousands of shops in the national capital.

The proposal also states that parking has to be provided as per the provision of MPD 2021. In case parking cannot be provided within the plot, the local bodies concerned shall identify and develop the land for providing shared / common parking. In the absence of any land for the parking in the vicinity, such complexes/ street shall be declared as pedestrian shopping street, it adds.

There will also be uniform norms for utilisation of basements in all shop-cum residential plots.

The proposal states that the local body, in consultation with traffic police, shall conduct traffic assessment and prepare a plan for these areas. “In no case, parking of vehicles shall spill over in common public area, adjoining spaces or residential colonies.

The proposals for amendments to the Master Plan was approved in DDA’s authority meeting by Lt Governor Anil Baijal.

On-street parking charges shall be levied by the concerned local body as per parking policy, he said.

Amount collected on account of various charges will be credited in an escrow account to be used exclusively for augmentation of infrastructure facilities and amenities like parking, public toilet, water supply, he said.

