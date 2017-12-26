Sitting on rubble, students unsure of what lies ahead

About 20 students lived at the hostel. Express photo by Praveen Khanna About 20 students lived at the hostel. Express photo by Praveen Khanna

The 20-odd students who lived at the Louis Welfare Progressive Association of the Blind in Janakpuri — before it was demolished by the Delhi Development Authority last week — came to the city from neighbouring states of Bihar, Uttarakhand and Haryana in search of a better future. For them, the hostel provided affordable accommodation in an expensive city.

One of the occupants, Rohit Rana (21) from Uttarkashi, said, “The facility was one of the very few in the country. It was affordable as we did not have to pay rent. The food was also managed by residents in the area… or from government pensions for the blind and scholarships from colleges.”

Rana, who is pursuing Class XII from an open school, wants to be a clerk in a government office. “I wasn’t born blind,” he said. “I was helping my father, a mason, with some work when I fell down and injured my eye. I was four years old at the time. I slowly started losing my vision.”

“A wooden particle pierced my eye but I thought it is not so dangerous. But I started losing my sight. Earlier, I used to wear spectacles but the power kept increasing every three months and had to change lenses. I realised I am losing my vision fast,” he said.

“I couldn’t afford changing lenses so often and stopped wearing glasses,” Rana, who came to Delhi three months ago, said.

Most occupants said cheap accommodation brought them to the hostel as they don’t study in regular colleges of Delhi University or are still in schools where they don’t get hostel accommodation.

Students said this was a perfect place where they got guidance from seniors on the prospects of jobs for the blind in this country. “Several students who stayed in the hostel have cracked bank exams while some have even cracked the civil services,” he said.

Deepak Kumar, 19, who lived in Sultanpuri, Sector 20 and came to the hostel after completing his schooling. “One of my friends who was pursuing a computer course suggested that I come here. I too joined the course in Noida,” he said, adding that he hopes to get a job in a bank.

Neeraj Batra, 23, who came here from Bhiwani in Haryana, was operated by a quack when he was 3 after which he started losing his vision. He came to Delhi when he was 4 for better medical treatment and got enrolled in AICB (Capt. Chandan Lal) Special School For The Blind in Gurgaon, where he studied till Class 8. After that, he moved in to the hostel.

“My teacher had referred me this place. We were staying here with the help of Rs 2,500 pension that blind students get and the charity that people did. A few received some money from home too,” he said.

“If we are sent to different places, it will be difficult for us to survive because here we had a set-up in which people came and donated ration and food for us,” he said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App