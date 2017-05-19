DDA assurance ended land pool deadlock: Satyendar Jain

Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain

The DDA’s assurance that the Delhi government would “receive land as and when required, free of cost for social welfare purposes” has finally ended the deadlock between the DDA and the Centre regarding the land pooling policy notification, said Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain.

After the approval was given by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, the Delhi government issued the notification allowing the government to clear the ‘urban’ tag for 89 villages. Officials explained that the land of these villages will now be acquired by the DDA for infrastructure projects, and in return villagers will get certain percentage of land to develop projects.

Under the DDA Land Pooling Policy (LPP), residents of urban villages can pool their land and hand it over to the DDA for construction of basic infrastructure like roads. The DDA will then return a percentage of land to the owner.

“Our main issue with the DDA was with regard to government’s requirement for land for social welfare purposes. We (Delhi government) need land for the construction of hospitals, schools, pipelines for water and sewerage. The DDA has agreed to give us the land, free of cost as and when we need it,” Jain said.

According to Jain, the move will unlock almost 70,000 acres of land in the city, allowing “construction of almost 20-25 lakh houses in the next five to ten years”. This, the minister added, would greatly contribute to solving the problem of affordable housing in Delhi. As per the Master Plan of Delhi (MPD) 2021, based on a projected population of 230 lakh by 2021, Delhi would require about 24 lakh new dwelling units.

Till date, the DDA has been able to raise only 11.69 lakh residential units. “In Delhi, a total of 89 villages have been declared. Of these 50 are in north Delhi and another 39 are in south Delhi. None of them are in east Delhi. CM Arvind Kejriwal had said that we would notify the matter immediately after MCD elections. The notification has been made under section 12 of the DDA Act,” Jain said.

Officials explained that under the policy, DDA will return 60 per cent of land for the receipt of 50 acres of land, while for 5 acres of land DDA will return 48 per cent of the land. The scheme, he said, was optional, adding that “it appeared that most people would want to participate in the scheme.” Asked about issues faced by existing urban villages, such as Haus Khas village, Jain said, “In the past there has been poor planning. But now one hopes that things will improve.” He further said the plan would allow the construction of “multi-storeyed flats” and “towers”, instead of plotted developments.

The policy allows the land owners in these villages to surrender their land and give it to the DDA along with a development charge.

