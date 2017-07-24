DDA and urban affairs institute team up for a master plan for 2041

The “redevelopment” aspect of the Master Plan Delhi-2021 did not work because displacing people is not an option. The “redevelopment” aspect of the Master Plan Delhi-2021 did not work because displacing people is not an option.

With a view to change the “planning philosophy” of the capital, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to prepare the Master Plan for Delhi, 2041, as an “enabling strategic plan and other related policies/plans”, which would be the guiding framework of the planning and growth of Delhi till 2041.

A DDA official told The Indian Express that the “redevelopment” aspect of the Master Plan Delhi-2021 did not work because displacing people is not an option. The planning exercises conducted during the formation of the Delhi Master Plan-2021, highlighted the need for well-planned shelter and housing for “different categories of inhabitants of the city. The challenges to this plan were unauthorised colonies and squatter/jhuggi settlements.

To increase the population-holding capacity of the area within the existing urban limits through redevelopment, the MPD-2021 emphasised on the redevelopment and densification of the existing urban areas and extension of the present urban limits to the extent necessary. The approach for the next Delhi Master Plan comprises four phases, which would include building a base line quantitative understanding of Delhi at the local and regional levels.

The need for a new master plan is also driven by the shifting ground realities and policy misfits. As per the authority, the next master plan will address these concerns with regards to the current plan. “Due to largescale migration, several areas in Delhi have developed in an unplanned manner. Deficiency of services was not met by zonal control of development. Additionally, technology has shrunk space, so people’s space needs have changed,” a senior DDA planning official said.

The data collected for MPD-2041 is expected to provide the framework for sectoral planning, recommended interventions and impact within the sector. Both traditional sectors and emerging sectors such as culture, heritage and disaster management would be included.

