DCW to intervene in rape victim’s video

Following a report in The Indian Express on Tuesday about a rape-accused playing the video recording of the victim’s police statement before the High Court, the DCW said it will take cognisance of the case. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “We will intervene in the case. It is a violation of the victim’s rights. It is absolutely not done. I have called for the file today.” The additional Sessions Judge had described the leak as “a matter of great concern” and sought a probe on how the video got uploaded on YouTube.