DCW summons eight DCPs for not giving info on policewomen deployed at public places

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned DCPs of eight districts for not submitting details about women police personnel deployed at public places to curb molestation, stalking and rape cases in the city. It has asked them to explain the reason behind the delay in furnishing the information.

The commission had in April sought the details referring to a Supreme Court order which calls for district additional commissioners of police and DCPs to depute women officers in plain clothes at bus stops, railway stations, parks and educational institutes, among others.

“Despite the passage of several days, you (the DCPs concerned) have unjustifiably failed to provide the information sought,” the DCW said in the summons.

Maliwal had asked for a list of these women personnel along with their names, designations, locations in which they are deputed, and the duration of their deployment.

According to a DCW official only five out of 13 DCPs have so far submitted the information.

“You are hereby summoned to appear before the commission on August 17 at 2.30 pm. If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in the law,” the summon said.

