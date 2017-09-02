DCW rescues 16-yr-old domestic help ‘kept confined for 10 years’

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

A 16-year-old girl was rescued Thursday evening from a house in Dwarka Sector 9, where she worked as a domestic help and had allegedly been kept confined for the last 10 years. The girl, who had been brought to the capital from Jharkhand by her cousin when she was six years old, was not allowed to meet her family all these years, officials of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said. The girl was rescued after a neighbour informed DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal about her plight. The girl told the commission that she has not been paid a single rupee for the last 10 years.

The home where she worked belongs to a businessman, who claimed that they had been “paying a placement agency” Rs 3,000 per month. A team, led by mobile helpline coordinator Kiran Negi, visited the flat, along with the Delhi Police, and found the girl. “The girl said she was not allowed to leave the house, except to buy household items,” said a statement from the DCW. However, she did not complain of any torture or physical violence. The girl was taken to a shelter after being rescued. On Friday, the Delhi Police team and the commission took her to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to record her statement.

The DCW has demanded an FIR against the placement agency and her employers. “It is sad to know that this girl has been forced to work since she was just six years old. Such people should be severely punished. The DCW and CWC should work together and recover her pending salary of 10 years, in accordance with the declared minimum wage, from the employer,” said Maliwal. The DCW said it will make an effort to find the girl’s family and re-unite her with them. The DCP (southwest district) said they have not received information regarding any such rescue so far.

