DCW notice to FRRO: Condition of foreigners in Beggars’ Home ‘horrific’

IN A surprise inspection conducted Thursday, Delhi Commi-ssion for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal and other staff visited a “Beggars’ Home” in Hari Nagar to find 17 foreign nationals — who had overstayed their visa — housed in the facility and facing “extremely serious human rights violations”.

The DCW has issued a notice to the Foreign Regional Registration Office (FRRO) seeking reasons for lodging these women in a ‘Beggars’ Home’ and case details of each of them.

“The FRRO had sent the women to the Beggars’ Home for overstaying their visa. They were not allowed to make any phone calls to their families or embassies. They were in tears because in all these months nobody had asked them about their conditions or offered help,” said Maliwal.

While some of the women housed in the facility have been living there with their children, some others, meanwhile, are pregnant, DCW officials said.

In a notice issued to the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department, the DCW stated, “The commission was shocked to learn from the inmates that their private parts were physically checked by the caretaker before allowing them entry into the home.” The commission said it was “horrified” that no medical assistance was provided to pregnant women in the facility. The commission also took note that the toilets were “dirty” and inmates faced racial discrimination and also complained of being duped by various people.

Incidentally, the Secretary of the Social Welfare Department also serves as member-secretary in the DCW.