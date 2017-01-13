DCW issues summons to social welfare dept, FRRO officials

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal

The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued summons to the officials at Delhi government’s Social Welfare Department and Foreigner Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in connection with the alleged racial discrimination and violation of human rights at a beggar home.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal along with her staff had earlier this month conducted a surprise inspection at the beggar home in Nirmal Chhaya Complex in Delhi.

The commission had then sent notices to the Department of Social Welfare as well as FRRO Delhi, over the “horrific” conditions at the beggar home where the inmates, including foreigners, have alleged violation of basic human rights and racial discrimination.

However, on non-submission of reply by DSW, summons have been issued to Secretary Social Welfare.

“The visit and interaction with the 17 inmates (who were all foreign nationals) and staff brought to light extremely serious human rights violations of women in the beggar home. The commission also received a complaint from the inmates in this regard,” a DCW official said.

“While the Social Welfare Department did not respond, a reply was received from FRRO Delhi but the same was evasive and incomplete. The commission has sent summons to the organisation to provide the complete information sought in its initial notice,” he added.

Both organisations have been asked to appear before the commission on January 17.