DCW issues notice to Delhi government’s WCD department

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the Delhi government’s Women and Child Development (WCD) department seeking to know whether a rehabilitation policy for victims of commercial sexual exploitation has been framed and if not, reasons for the same. In the notice, DCW chairperson, Swati Maliwal said that over the past one year, the Commission has made several visits and inspections to the brothels at GB Road and has been raising the issue of framing a rehabilitation policy for these women.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

“Yesterday the Commission again visited the area with North MCD, SDM Karol Bagh, SHO Kamla Market, officials of Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Jal Board, and representatives of NGOs and inspected the brothels. During its visits, the appalling condition of women has been brought to the notice of the Commission. Many women there wish to come out of the brothels and seek alternate livelihoods.

“The Commission has been raising the issue of framing a rehabilitation policy for these women. In the meeting of State Level Coordination Committee on Combating Trafficking held on October 5, last year, the Chief Secretary had directed the Department of Women and Child Development to frame a rehabilitation policy for these victims of commercial sexual exploitation.

In the notice, Maliwal asked the Secretary in the Department of Women and Child Development, to submit a copy of the draft policy, details of the consultations held, and reasons for non-engagement with the Commission as per Section 16 of the DCW Act, if the policy has been frame.

If the policy has not been framed, she has sought the reasons for the same.

“Noting the urgency of the matter, please provide the above sought information latest by January 4, 2017 failing which appropriate action will be taken as per law,” the notice said.

Yesterday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) launched a massive survey to assess illegal structures along the GB road, three months after DCW asked for its action plan for the demolition of unlawful structures there.

The north MCD officials, accompanied by Maliwal, police, fire department officials and some NGOs, visited and examined over half-a-dozen brothels in the red-light area and found ‘tehkhanas’ or hidden cells in large numbers in each of these brothels.

They also interacted with the women living in those areas.