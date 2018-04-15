DCW chief Swati Maliwal on hunger strike

DCW chief Swati Maliwal DCW chief Swati Maliwal

On the second day of her indefinite hunger strike at Rajghat, demanding stringent laws against rapists, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal was visited by the parents of the December 16 gangrape victim. “If those who committed the heinous crime against my daughter in 2012 were hanged by now, it would have been a deterrent, and maybe such crimes wouldn’t take place,” said Asha Devi Singh (50), mother of the physiotherapy student who was gangraped in a moving charter bus in Delhi in December 2012.

With growing anger across the country over the brutal rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua, Jammu; and the alleged rape of a 17-year-old in Unnao, UP, Maliwal decided to sit on an indefinite hunger strike.

She said, “I will not break my fast till the PM doesn’t ensure better safety for the women of this country.” At Rajghat, on Saturday afternoon, Singh and her husband sat in solidarity with Maliwal.

