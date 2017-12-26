DCW chief demands sealing of all Dixit ashrams

DCW chief Swati Maliwal visited two more ashrams run by self-styled godman Virender Dev Dixit at Karawal Nagar and Nangloi, demanding a CBI probe into what she “suspected” was a human trafficking racket.

“It appears that Dixit is running a human trafficking racket. The CBI should urgently and simultaneously conduct raids at all his ashrams across India and seal them. By delaying the raids, he is getting time to cover up his actions,” said Maliwal.

Maliwal was accompanied by Ajay Verma, the advocate appointed as amicus curae by the High Court, as they interacted with the inmates of Karwal Nagar centre Monday morning and found six women living in confinement there. “This ashram is similar to those in Vijay Vihar, Rohini and others — full of locked structures. Some of the inmates appeared minors,” she said.

“There are no proper records about any girl here and since when they have been staying. The girls don’t respond when asked about their parents,” she added.

Maliwal said the DCW has requested the Child Welfare Committee to interact with these minors to find out more about them. Residents told the DCW that prior to their visit, “many girls” were “removed” from the Karwal Nagar centre’s premises, Maliwal said, adding that certain registers and literature were also confiscated.

