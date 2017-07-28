DCW calls on Hindu College principal over gender fee gap

Hindu College New Delhi. (Express archive photo) Hindu College New Delhi. (Express archive photo)

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has summoned the principal of Delhi University’s Hindu College over the difference in hostel fees for men and women at the institute.

As per a letter sent to principal Anju Srivastava on Thursday, the DCW wants her to depose before it on August 2 with a detailed report explaining the situation with respect to women’s hostel fees.

On the complaint by Pinjra Tod — a student campaign group — against “discriminatory rules” for women, the DCW had last year sent a letter to the college. The college had then stated that there was a different fee structure, as the women’s hostel was not receiving funds from the UGC, unlike the men’s hostel. Principal Anju Srivastava said she is yet to receive the summons and will be able to comment only after she gets it. “The difference in hostel fees will remain because the women’s hostel is unaided so there is no way of giving subsidy,” said Srivastava.

Last year, the hostel admission was deferred following protests. This year, it is conducting admission for girls’ hostel with a fee of about Rs 90,000/year as against Rs 58,000 for the men’s hostel. The DCW has also written to UGC chairman asking him to expedite the proposals of different colleges and universities for constructing women’s hostels and a ensuring non-discriminatory fee.

