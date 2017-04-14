DCP’s decision: No t-shirt and jeans at PHQ, says new order

The deputy commissioner of police of the Delhi Police Headquarters (PHQ) has directed all police personnel — men and women — posted at the PHQ not to wear jeans and t-shirt during duty hours, and to wear “formal civil clothing” (trousers and shirt) instead. The order was issued by DCP (PHQ and General Administration) Vikramjit Singh, who took charge of the headquarters a month ago.

“After taking charge last month, Singh spotted a few policemen dressed in jeans and t-shirts. When he asked them if they were on duty, they replied in the affirmative. He immediately discussed the issue with his seniors, including the Delhi Police chief. With their permission, he asked his assistant to draft an order barring officials from wearing jeans and t-shirts while on duty,” police sources said.

According to sources, Singh, in his order, stated, “It has been observed that some police personnel are not observing police uniform decorum. Few of them were seen wearing jeans, t-shirt in PHQ, which is not desirable. Henceforth, all officers and their subordinates are advised to wear formal dress, especially simple trousers and shirts. They should avoid jeans and t-shirts during their office timings.”

Sources in the PHQ told The Indian Express that after the order was circulated on April 12, all the in-charges in the PHQ have been asked by senior officers to ensure that “civil dress decorum” be maintained in their offices.

According to rules, all personnel posted with police branches in the PHQ had to wear their uniform on Tuesdays and Fridays. This did not apply to those posted as staff to senior officers. However, the new dress code order applies to everyone, sources said.

