DCP to heads of special units: Inspector numbers more than sanctioned strength

The four specialised units of the Delhi Police — Special Cell, Crime Branch, Economic Offences Wing and Traffic — have more inspector-rank officers than the sanctioned number of posts, a recent audit has revealed.

As a result, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Establishment) has sent out an order asking the joint commissioners of the units concerned to send a “recommendation letter”, through their special commissioners, if they wanted to retain any officer — who has been with the unit for five years — specially.

The recommendations should be made within a week, the order states. Police will keep the other officers under their radar for transfer during the next reshuffle, sources said. “The order was issued Wednesday by the DCP (establishment) after conducting an internal audit of all these units,” a senior police officer said.

The order comes days after Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik said he will start analysing performances of officers working in the specialised units.

“Currently, 48 inspector-rank officers are working in the Special Cell but the sanctioned number is 32. However, they are facing shortage when it comes to SIs as 130 are presently working there and the sanctioned number is 162. Similarly, the sanctioned strength for ASIs is 163 but 106 are posted there. Moreover, 50 were recently promoted on special grade,” police sources said, adding that the sanctioned strength for inspectors in Economic Offences Wing is 34 but they have 43 personnel.

