Day two of Magenta Line: Commuters welcome new Metro

For 33-year-old Deinyefa Aggrey, a resident of Noida, the Magenta Line changes the way he interacts with a city that isn’t quite home yet. A frequent visitor of Jasola Vihar — where most of his friends live — the Botanical Garden-Kalkaji Mandir stretch of the Magenta Line, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, helps him

argue and fight less.

“Till yesterday, I would take an auto or a cab to get to Jasola Vihar, which meant haggling with auto and cab drivers, who try to fleece us or pass racist remarks. Today, I have had minimal interaction with people on the streets because I took the direct Metro. It saved me time and money, and day-to-day arguments with people,” said Aggrey, who was accompanied by his friend Michael Kimia, 32.

A day after the inauguration of the Magenta Line, commuters took photographs of the decked up stations, the colourful trains, the platform screen doors, and selfies with the art work that dots the stations. It was opened to public at 5 pm on Monday and most stations on Tuesday wore a deserted look.

With 10 trains running on the route for now, the travel time between Botanical Garden and Kalkaji Mandir was an estimated 24 minutes, as counted by The Indian Express, instead of the 19-minute mark claimed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). For Noida resident Pallavi Tripathi, 30, it means saving 90 minutes of daily commute to work. “Earlier I would take a cab till Noida City Centre Metro station, change the train at Mandi House, reach Nehru Place station and then walk till office. It would take me 90-minutes one way daily, and the whole journey would cost me Rs 100. Now, I take a cab till Botanical Garden station and reach Kalkaji Mandir, and walk to work. The journey today took me 45 minutes, and cost me Rs 80. I reached early today, it was thrilling,” she said.

Also travelling in the trains for the next few days are DMRC officials, in case any assistance is needed with the new trains. “These trains have drivers even though they run on Unattended Train Operation (UTO) mode. Since the system is new, officials from various engineering departments will be in all 10 trains for a few days,” said a DMRC official, present in one of the trains moving towards Jamia Millia Islamia Metro station.

He also said that the “driver’s cabin is temporary, and will be removed from the trains in two years, once they run without drivers”. The DMRC claimed that with the signalling system — Communication-Based Train Control — in place, the frequency of trains will go down to 90-100 seconds from two minutes.

But for now, that’s not the case. “Right now, there is a waiting period of five minutes because there are such few passengers. It’s only day two. It will go down to 90-100 seconds when the footfall increases,” said the official.

Day two, however, was marked by some hiccups.

Lack of adequate signages for exit and entry left many confused at Kalkaji station, with some walking up to the old station, which the Violet Line crosses, to exit.

At several stations, confusion dominated the exit gates (Automatic Fare Collection gates). “We are used to gates being closed, and then we put the token or show the card and the doors open. On this line, the AFC doors are open and no one to tell us if they are not functioning or this is a new system,” said Ronit Juneja, a 23-year-old travelling on the Magenta Line for the first time.

DMRC introduced the “open gate” system at Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Kashmere Gate and Noida Sector-16 stations in October this year. “A lot of people see the open gates and think the DMRC is giving out free rides. I have spent all day telling people how the gates work,” said a DMRC official.

