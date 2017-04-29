Day later, leopard that entered Sohna released into the forest gurgaon

The three-year-old male leopard, which caused havoc in Gurgaon’s Sohna area Thursday, was released into the wild in the early hours Friday, said forest officials. “A medical check up of the animal was carried out, during which it was found to be in perfectly healthy condition,” said M D Sinha, conservator of forest, Gurgaon. He added, “The leopard was released in the Aravalli forest early on Friday, at a significant distance from the city.”

Officials refused to disclose the exact time and location of the animal’s release. The leopard had caused chaos in Sohna’s densely populated Durga Colony Thursday, after it wandered onto its narrow streets around 10.30 am. One person was injured before the leopard entered a bungalow and was locked inside by local residents, who bolted the gate. Six people, including the family who lived there, were also locked inside the house. Forest officials finally managed to tranquilise the animal around 2.30 pm.

