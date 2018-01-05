Day later, AAP says Kumar Vishwas worked to bring down govt

AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas . (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) AAP Leader Kumar Vishwas . (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Angry with the party’s decision to nominate N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta to Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party volunteers on Thursday sought an audience with party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Kejriwal, however, did not meet the volunteers, prompting Delhi convener Gopal Rai to address their concerns through a Facebook Live interactive session in the evening.

During the session, Rai justified the party’s choice and said that it was not possible to nominate party leader Kumar Vishwas because of his “conduct over the past year”.

“There is no doubt that Vishwas has been with the party since the beginning. Before the MCD and Punjab elections, his name was on the list of possible nominees and he knew about this. But after the defeat in MCD elections, he conspired to finish the party.

“Our MLA, Ved Prakash, was bought by the BJP and there were conspiracies to break away other MLAs as well. Vishwas and Kapil Mishra worked together to break away several MLAs and bring down the government.

“After several meetings and a public spat, Vishwas said he stood by the party but the adverse comments did not stop. He then attacked Arvind Kejriwal through a video on social media. He is a person who attacks the party on every public platform. How can a ticket be given to someone who is trying to break the party and does not leave any opportunity to attack it?” Rai said.

Questions over businessman Sushil Gupta’s nomination, however, were directed at the party throughout the day, forcing Rai to address the issue during his Facebook Live as well. The party maintained that Gupta’s presence will help the party’s prospects in the Haryana assembly polls, scheduled for 2019.

Meanwhile, Gupta said he got to know of his name being considered for the Rajya Sabha seat two days ago. He joined the party a month ago.

“I was approached by a few party MLAs last month. I am primarily an agriculturist with land in several parts of Delhi. The educational trust, which I am a part of, has schools in Delhi as well as Haryana. Most of these schools are in villages, including those in the capital. There is one primary school of ours in Rohini district as well. The trust is starting a 950-bed hospital, along with a medical college, in Haryana,” he said.

