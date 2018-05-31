Day after suicide over Class X result, many unanswered questions

The girl, a student of School of Open Learning, was one of three Class X students in Delhi who committed suicide after the results were declared Tuesday. The girl, a student of School of Open Learning, was one of three Class X students in Delhi who committed suicide after the results were declared Tuesday.

He never went to school but was proud that he was sending his daughter to one. On Wednesday, as he stood at the mortuary waiting for his daughter’s body, his relatives consoled him: “You could not have stopped it… it is not your fault”. The father of the 17-year-old who committed suicide after the Class X results were declared Tuesday, however, stood motionless. “She was not under any pressure. I was not home and my younger daughter had gone for computer classes. My elder daughter was alone,” the father, who irons clothes for a living, said.

The girl, a student of School of Open Learning, was one of three Class X students in Delhi who committed suicide after the results were declared Tuesday.

For the family, tragedy has struck twice. Many years ago, the younger daughter said, a relative had committed suicide after his Class X results.

The girl, who killed herself on Monday, had appeared under the distance-learning category. “Around 2 pm, she came home and looked disappointed. She said she got compartment in math and science. In science, she fell short by two marks. We were supposed to go for tuition together, but she told me she will join later,” said her sister, who found her hanging when she returned home.

