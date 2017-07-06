Day after student fell from terrace, complaint against school

The boy allegedly made his way to the terrace and either jumped or fell from there — the sequence of events is not yet clear. (Representational Image) The boy allegedly made his way to the terrace and either jumped or fell from there — the sequence of events is not yet clear. (Representational Image)

A day after a 15-year-old student fell from the second floor terrace of CD Senior Secondary School in Gurgaon, his parents registered a case against the institution, police said on Wednesday. “A case has been registered regarding the incident under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” confirmed Rajender Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station.

According to police, the incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday morning, soon after the morning assembly. The boy allegedly made his way to the terrace and either jumped or fell from there — the sequence of events is not yet clear.

He was rushed to a “small private hospital”, from where he was referred to Medanta — The Medicity. Police said the boy sustained head injuries and had to undergo an operation on Tuesday. His statement is yet to be recorded as he is unconscious, police said.

The boy’s parents, who reside in Islampur village, have alleged negligence on the school’s part. However, sources from the school, on condition of anonymity, claimed that the child was upset with his parents as they had refused to buy him a motorcycle. “This may have something to do with the incident,” sources claimed. Police did not verify this claim.

A police source said, “It is too early to say what exactly happened… It has to be taken into account that the terrace has a four-and-a-half foot high railing, so it is difficult, if not impossible, to believe that the child inadvertently fell from there.”

