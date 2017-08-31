Day after SC judgment, a triple talaq, and an FIR

The Supreme Court (Files) The Supreme Court (Files)

Since May, Dilshad Fatima has been shuttling between the homes of her husband and her brother, located 30 metres from each other. The woman, her family alleged, was being beaten up by her husband, who wanted dowry, and a male child.

On the afternoon of August 23, her 38-year-old husband reached her brother’s house, knocked on the door, saw his wife and said ‘talaq’ thrice before leaving, her family alleged. She had married the man, who runs a business in brass products, 13 years ago, police said.

“They had three daughters but he wanted a son. This led to problems. The eldest child died five days after she was born. Masoom Zahra (10) and Dilnaz (8) live with their mother and my brother,” said Anwar, Fatima’s elder brother.

On Wednesday, on the basis of a complaint filed by Fatima, an FIR against her husband was registered. “A case has been registered under IPC sections 498A, 323, 504 and 506. Section 3/4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act has also been added,” said Shailendra Pratap Singh, SHO, Jharcha police station.

“He wanted Rs 5 lakh and a car. We had been trying to support them financially. We came to know about the physical violence after a long time. Our only concern now is the future of the children,” Anwar said, adding that Fatima was not even keen on filing a police complaint till August 23, when her husband came to her brother’s house and gave her instant triple talaq.

