Day after, Kapil Mishra: Scam papers given to anti-graft agency

A DAY AFTER he claimed that he saw Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accept Rs 2 crore from Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, former minister and AAP MLA Kapil Mishra said he has handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau documents that allegedly contain information on the “misuse of government money” by his party in a water tanker scam.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mishra, who was Delhi’s Water Resources Minister until Saturday when he was sacked for alleged mismanagement, said that he would submit the documents to the CBI as well. Mishra also demanded that Kejriwal and Jain, Delhi’s Transport and Health Minister, undergo lie-detector tests on the alleged handing over of money at the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday. Mishra alleged that Jain had helped settle land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s brother-in-law.

After leaving the ACB office, Mishra said, “I have told the ACB about the misuse of government money by AAP. I have also told them that there was an attempt to shield (former Delhi chief minister and Congress leader) Sheila Dikshit and her corruption.”

On Sunday, the AAP MLA from Karawal Nagar had also alleged that he would provide two names of AAP leaders, allegedly involved in the tanker scam, who are “close aides” of Kejriwal. On Monday, Mishra claimed that after becoming Chief Minister, Kejriwal had changed colours. “The Arvind Kejriwal we have worshiped and prayed for is not the same man today. The post of chief minister has changed him. I want to ask him one thing, will he leave the post after Satyendar Jain goes to jail?” Mishra said.

Targeting the AAP leadership for alleging that he was acting on the behest of the BJP, Mishra said, “If I raise doubts you call me an BJP agent. What about those who raise questions against corruption, are they all BJP agents?” He said that he would never “allow” himself to be “kicked out” of the party “based on close door discussions”.

Asking party volunteers from across the country to share evidence of any wrongdoing, Mishra released an email id, letuscleanaap@gmail.com where complaints can be mailed.

“I am getting calls from around the country from people complaining of corruption. Volunteers from the US, Canada, Europe, Delhi to Kanyakumari, whatever evidence you have against these people, send it to this mail id. I will go to the CBI, ACB and fight for you,” he said.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh dismissed Mishra’s allegations and rejected calls from the BJP and the Congress for Kejriwal’s resignation. Describing Mishra’s allegations as “laughable”, Singh said, “A game of exploitation is being played against the AAP. The BJP is hatching a conspiracy against the AAP through Mishra.”

