Day after engineer’s suicide, colleague held

A 25-year-old software engineer was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her rented accommodation in Noida Sector 62 late Wednesday, police said. A day later, on Thursday, police arrested her male colleague, who she had blamed in her suicide note. “The arrest was made near the office where the woman and the accused used to work. An FIR was registered at the police station after the woman’s father filed a complaint. The man has been charged under IPC sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) and 376 (rape). His parents have also been charged under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide),” said Anil Pratap Singh, SHO, Noida Sector 58 police station.

According to police, the incident was reported from Shanti Kunj Apartment in Noida Sector 62. “Late on Wednesday evening, her flatmates reached the flat but found it locked from the inside. When they could not open the door, they informed police, following which a team reached the flat woman was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” the SHO said. Police added that the woman, who hailed from Bihar, had been working as a software engineer at an MNC. Police said she had been “in a relationship” with the accused for the past two years.

“In the suicide note, the woman blamed her male friend and his parents for being ‘responsible for’ her ‘death’. She said the accused had promised to marry her and she had known him for two years during which she had got pregnant,” Singh said.

Her suicide note read, “… Now he decided to leave me and his parents know all this and support him in his decision. I can’t take it anymore. He has spoilt my life… I can’t live without you.”

