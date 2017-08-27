Day after doctor’s murder, accused still on the run

A DAY after a postgraduate student working at St Stephen’s Hospital was found murdered inside the hospital premises, police have questioned several people from the hospital and also inquired into alleged lapses in security.

The main accused, suspected to be another postgraduate student working in the radiology department, is still on the run. North district police have formed several teams who have been scouring the border areas near Anand Vihar area to locate him.

The suspect was last seen leaving the hospital premises around 2 am in a blue Chevrolet car. Police tracked the vehicle to Anand Vihar bus stand, after which, police suspect, he boarded a bus and fled Delhi. “The accused switched off his mobile phone that night itself, so it is difficult to mount technical surveillance. We have tried to talk to his relatives to figure out possible hideouts,” said a senior police officer.

Sushant Pandey was found with his throat slit inside the reporting room of the radiology department Friday. The autopsy report showed he was stabbed more than 20 times. The accused, police said, had been diagnosed with a mental illness and had been instructed to go on leave earlier this year.

Students alleged that the accused managed to breach the radiology department because the access card of the accused was never confiscated by the hospital staff despite being told to go on leave. “The reporting room in which the body was found had been locked by the accused. He had used his card to enter the facility. We are trying to figure out how he managed to retain his card,” said a police officer.

