Day after crash, Delhi Metro suspends four officials

A day after an empty Metro train crashed into a wall at the Kalindi Kunj depot while it was being taken for washing, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) suspended four officials. DMRC managing director Mangu Singh approved the orders of suspension based on an inquiry by a team of three executive director-rank officials, DMRC chief spokesperson Anuj Dayal said.

The officials include a deputy general manager who was the depot in-charge, an assistant manager, a junior engineer and an assistant sections engineer. “The incident report of the inquiry revealed that it was solely attributable to human failure as proper procedures were not followed,” Dayal said.

“Tuesday’s incident was a localised one within the maintenance shed of the depot. This part of the depot is for maintenance of trains. Trains are pulled by a shunter engine and therefore, this area is not controlled by the signalling system. Accordingly, the train was doing local shunting with a person on board and was not ‘driverless’. Such an operation would not affect the main line operations in any way, which would be used by the public eventually,” he said.

The brakes of the train were not functional when it was being taken for washing, DMRC had said on Tuesday. The train is supposed to run on the Magenta Line from Botanical Garden to Kalkaji Mandir section, set to be launched on December 25 by the Prime Minister.

