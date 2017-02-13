Day 3 of uber, ola drivers’ protest in Delhi: Black and yellow taxis won’t take part in strike

Ola and Uber drivers said the strike will extend to the whole of Delhi-NCR on Monday. Source: Praveen Khanna Ola and Uber drivers said the strike will extend to the whole of Delhi-NCR on Monday. Source: Praveen Khanna

As the strike by Ola and Uber drivers continued into its third day, the black and yellow cab driver associations, in a meeting with the Delhi government, promised not to keep their vehicles off the roads, days after they pledged support to the striking drivers.

“On Sunday, Transport Minister Satyendar Jain met five taxi unions who were earlier supporting the striking drivers. It was decided that they will keep running their cabs on Monday,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

Uber, on its app, sent out a hurried explanation to commuters trying to book cabs.

“Over the past few days, certain groups of people have forcefully disrupted our services. Lakhs of drivers-partners have been affected. We’re working 24X7 to bring back the reliability you know and love about Uber,” the message said.

It asked customers who have been “affected” by the cab shortage and disruption to leave comments on its website.

Ola, too, sent out messages on its app, saying, “Book now, a cab may be available any moment now”. However, no cabs, save for autorickshaws and shared rides, were available throughout the day.

The drivers, meanwhile, said the strike will extend to the whole of Delhi-NCR on Monday.