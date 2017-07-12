Daughter nearby, man raped minor in Delhi’s Kamla Market

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl in central Delhi’s Kamla Market, police said. The incident came to light on Sunday afternoon when the victim complained of pain in her private parts to her mother.

Police lodged a case under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act after the victim was taken to a hospital, which confirmed rape. The accused has been arrested, said police. After interrogation, the accused informed police that his daughter was playing in the park where he spotted the victim.

He lured her on the pretext of providing sweets and took her to an unused gym, where he raped her. Police said the accused threatened the victim of dire consequences if she told anyone. The accused later dropped the girl outside her home.

The accused works as a cleaner at a public toilet, and resides in the same area with his family.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App