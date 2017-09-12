Only in Express

Dance teacher sacked for ‘misbehaving’ with student

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published:September 12, 2017 3:53 am
Presidium School in Ashok Vihar has suspended a dance teacher for allegedly “behaving inappropriately” with a Class V student. The teacher, who had joined the school on September 1, has been sacked. DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said, “The school administration had also written a complaint to the police.”

G S Matharoo, CEO, Presidium School, said, “Any inappropriate behaviour with a student cannot be tolerated. As soon as we came to know, a committee was constituted. On recommendation of the committee the teacher’s service was terminated”.

In the complaint, school principal S B Tripathi stated: “The teacher is alleged to have behaved improperly and used inappropriate language with the student. He is alleged to have told the child, I will remove your ID card, then your shirt and then your skirt.”

