Dalit woman hacked to death with axe in broad daylight

For four days, Rohit’s 22-year-old sister kept telling him about the death threats she had been receiving. “She told me he had threatened to kill her and I assured that no one can harm her. But I could not save her…,” said 18-year-old Rohit.

On Wednesday, the three-month pregnant Dalit woman was hacked to death in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar market in broad daylight. “Sachin Sharma hacked her to death with an axe and then surrendered at the police station,” said Ghaziabad SSP H N Singh, adding that police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder), 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) and section 3(2) (5) a of the SC/ST Act, police said, adding, the accused has told them that he and the victim were in a relationship for a few years. Later, she rebuked him and got married to someone else. “He said he decided to kill her because he felt humiliated after being thrown out of her house a few days ago. The claims are being investigated,” Singh said.

On February 9, the accused — 24-year-old Sharma — had reached the woman’s house in Govindpuri and allegedly harassed her. “We had called police. The man was beaten up, thrown out of the house and handed over to police,” said Rohit.

Police booked him under IPC Section 504 after the 22-year-old victim filed a complaint. Her family claimed that hours after Sharma was picked up by police, he called her and said that police had let him off in lieu of Rs 20,000. “He again threatened to kill her,” her brother added. Modi Nagar CO Ravi Kumar, however, said, “He had been been charged under CrPC Section 151. He was granted bail by a court.”

