Dalhousie Road set to be renamed

Five months after Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg, another street in Lutyens’ Delhi is likely to be rechristened. A “special meeting” called by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Monday morning is going to decide whether Dalhousie Road — which is located less than 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhawan — should be renamed Dara Shikoh Road.

With the proposal coming to the NDMC through BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi, AAP members in the council have questioned the timing of the recommendation in light of upcoming Assembly polls in four states. Further, they suggested an alternate name for Dalhousie Road — Raja Surajmal Road.

In a letter to NDMC Chairperson Naresh Kumar dated February 3, Lekhi urged him to consider her recommendation “at the earliest”.

“Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of fifth Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, had promoted the peace and concord between the followers of Hinduism and Islam, and has interest in comparative religions, universal brotherhood, humanism and peace. In fact, the library in Delhi named after him is a live example of his desire to acquire more knowledge… He was a great patron of fine arts and music, and took his last breath in Delhi,” said the letter.

According to the agenda papers for Monday’s council meeting, similar recommendations have come from other members of the council — including NDMC vice-chairperson and BJP leader Karan Singh Tanwar and four members nominated by the central government — “requesting a special meeting at the earliest, not later than 06.02.2017”.

Meanwhile, questioning the manner in which an emergency meeting of the NDMC has been called, AAP said the move is aimed at appeasing Muslim voters ahead of the UP polls.

“Whenever the BJP feels threatened before an election, they start working on dividing the society on the basis of religion and caste. While they are scared of the outcome of Punjab and Goa polls, and since they cannot make any announcements in UP, they have decided to use this issue in Delhi,” said Surinder Singh, AAP MLA from Delhi Cantonment and NDMC member.

Singh further maintained that he has proposed that the name be changed to Raja Surajmal Road since “he was the only ruler who used to take people from all religions”.

Responding to the allegations, Lekhi said, “Earlier, there was a proposal to change the name of Aurangzeb Road to Dara Shikoh Road. However, with the passing away of APJ Abdul Kalam, the council decided to name it after him. According to me, Dara Shikoh was a historic figure who did not receive his due respect.”