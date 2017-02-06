Delhi’s Dalhousie Road is now Dara Shikoh Road — after Aurangzeb’s brother

The road, named after Lord Dalhousie who served as governor general of India from 1848-56, is located less than 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The road, named after Lord Dalhousie who served as governor general of India from 1848-56, is located less than 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhawan. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

In a meeting held Monday morning, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has renamed Dalhousie Road as Dara Shikoh Road. Dara Shikoh was the elder brother of Mughal emperor Aurganzeb. The road, named after Lord Dalhousie who served as governor general of India from 1848-56, is located less than 2 km from Rashtrapati Bhawan.

NDMC Chairman Naresh Kumar announced the change in name of the road, which comes five months after Race Course Road was renamed Lok Kalyan Marg. In 2015, the civic body had renamed Aurangzeb Road after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

The proposal to rename Dalhousie Road was put forward to the NDMC by BJP MP from New Delhi Meenakshi Lekhi. AAP members in the council have questioned the timing of the recommendation in light of upcoming Assembly polls in four states. Further, they even suggested an alternate name for Dalhousie Road — Raja Surajmal Road.

In a letter to NDMC Chairperson Naresh Kumar dated February 3, Lekhi urged him to consider her recommendation “at the earliest”.

“Dara Shikoh, the eldest son of fifth Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, had promoted the peace and concord between the followers of Hinduism and Islam, and has interest in comparative religions, universal brotherhood, humanism and peace. In fact, the library in Delhi named after him is a live example of his desire to acquire more knowledge… He was a great patron of fine arts and music, and took his last breath in Delhi,” said the letter.

