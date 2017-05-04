Daily nightmare on DND as toll collectors chase vehicles, put up blocks on highway

Massive traffic jam at the DND late Wednesday evening as a result of makeshift counters to collect tax. Gajendra Yadav Massive traffic jam at the DND late Wednesday evening as a result of makeshift counters to collect tax. Gajendra Yadav

A week ago, 27-year-old MNC executive Stuti Gujral was returning to her Saket residence after visiting friends in Noida when a white SUV, with at least four men, started chasing her cab on the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) Flyway. Waving red traffic batons from the car’s window, they made Gujral’s cab stop on the flyway.

“They claimed to be from the MCD and demanded that the cab driver pay MCD toll since he did not have the required permit. They were not wearing any uniforms and had showed IDs, which did not mention which municipal corporation had employed them,” Gujral said.

The four men were among the 25 employees of Dep Tolls LLP — the concessionaire in charge of collecting toll and environment cess on behalf of the SDMC — work in eight-hour long shifts at the DND flyway every day. As movement of heavy vehicles begins every night, a portion of the DND flyway, where a makeshift counter has been set up to collect toll, witnesses parked trucks blocking the road, leading to traffic snarls.

“This was not the case till a few months ago when the toll booths were operational. Last week, I was going to Delhi around 11.30 pm in a cab when we got stuck in the traffic jam. The cab driver turned the car around, drove on the wrong side of the flyway for some time till we reached the Mayur Vihar cut. I was alone in the cab and I was going to south Delhi. I would have reached in 30 minutes had the traffic jam not been there. It took me an hour,” said Abhilasha Verma, a resident of Neb Sarai.

Till October last year, MCD tax and environment toll was collected at a plaza at the flyway on the Delhi-Noida border. With the Allahabad High Court order that the concessionaire NTBCL was no longer entitled to charge toll since it had “recovered all reasonable returns” from the bridge, operations at the toll plaza stopped overnight.

“As per our earlier agreement, 13.5 per cent of the toll collected used to be given to NTBCL and they had dedicated lanes for collection of this money from heavy vehicles. However, since the court order, they have not been collecting this money. We were forced to set up a makeshift counter to collect the tax,” said Ajay Aggarwal, from Dep Toll LLP.

According to Aggarwal, numerous requests to NTBCL and Noida authorities have been made in the matter. “We have asked them to let us use two to three toll booths at the plaza for collecting MCD toll and environment compensation charge (ECC). NTBCL has agreed to do so but we have not received any response from the Noida administration. Earlier, they had said that the toll plaza cannot be used since protests were taking place there. Fresh requests have been made but nothing has happened so far,” said Aggarwal.

Affirming this, NTBCL maintained that they had given a go-ahead for using the toll plaza for collection but they were waiting for approval from the authorities in Noida. “The Allahabad HC order pertained to the DND toll and not the MCD toll. We have offered to lend our infrastructure — booths, computers and street infrastructure which is used to guide traffic,” an NTBCL official said.

In a letter written to former Noida Authority CEO dated April 17, the Additional Commissioner of SDMC had raised the issue. Maintaining that ECC and MCD toll was being collected at a temporary location around 500 metres away from the toll plaza, the letter said,“It has come to the notice that the proper space of road is not available at present location of toll collection being a very congested and accident-prone area, the DMC contractor is facing lot of difficulties in collection work.”

It further stated that the current toll point “cannot be persistently running furthermore at present locations” and it “requires immediate shifting to some other suitable location, preferably to its original location at DND Toll Plaza falling in Uttar Pradesh.”

Sharban Singh, who hails from Punjab, was one of the 25 employees at the makeshift toll collection centre at DND on Wednesday. In three shifts, these employees have been designated as toll collectors, supervisors and barrier operators. From 8 pm to 8 am every day, Singh has been overseeing toll collection and regulation of traffic since April.

“We try to ensure that the trucks are parked on the left lane and toll is collected, while two lanes are used by private vehicles. However, many a times, a vehicle breaks down or cars enter the wrong lane which causes traffic problems,” Singh said.

