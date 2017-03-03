Dacoity-cum-murder case: 4 awarded life imprisonment

Gurjeet Kaur, a former additional assistant commissioner with IT Department, lived alone at the time of her murder in 2012. (File Photo) Gurjeet Kaur, a former additional assistant commissioner with IT Department, lived alone at the time of her murder in 2012. (File Photo)

A Delhi court has sentenced four persons, including a woman, to life imprisonment for murdering a 70-year-old retired Income Tax officer while committing dacoity in her house. The court said huge amount of gold and diamond jewellery of the victim was recovered from the possession of the four convicts who had entered the house on the pretext of taking away an old sofa sold by the woman to her maid, a co-convict.

“All the facts clearly show and point towards the guilt of the accused that they, along with one more accused who is not yet arrested, committed dacoity in the house owned by the deceased and while committing dacoity one old lady was murdered,” Additional Sessions Judge V K Bansal said.

The court awarded life imprisonment to victim’s domestic help Sonia, her associates Rajesh, Arvind and Hardwari for murdering the woman while committing dacoity in her house and also sentenced them to 15 years in jail for the offence of dacoity. Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The court, which imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the four convicts, said the amount should be given equally to both the daughters of the victim. Gurjeet Kaur, who was a former additional assistant commissioner with IT Department, lived alone when she was murdered on September 12, 2002, in her Sector-8 Rohini house.

Prosecution said on the day of incident, Sonia along with four men had come to Kaur’s residential society and told the security guard that they had to take away an old sofa from the woman’s house which she had sold to the maid.

The security guard after confirming the fact from Kaur, allowed the five persons to go to her house. They left the place after nearly an hour. However, the woman was found dead in her house in the evening when another domestic help came to do household work, it said.

Police had said the woman had employed Sonia as a part-time domestic help 15 days before the incident. During the trial, the accused denied the allegations and claimed they were falsely implicated.