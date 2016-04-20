Cylinder blasts- Gandhi Nagar: Second explosion was from oxygen cylinder, gas company to be questioned, say cops

The walls of the house and the one opposite to it collapsed due to the impact of the explosion. Amit Mehra The walls of the house and the one opposite to it collapsed due to the impact of the explosion. Amit Mehra

A day after three people, one of them a woman, died in a fire in east Delhi’s Gandhi Nagar, police said preliminary investigation showed that after the gas cylinder exploded, an oxygen cylinder in the same house exploded as well.

Police said they have registered a case and are likely to question officials of the gas company concerned.

According to police, before the explosion, neighbours saw smoke coming from the building. Some of them, including one Rajesh Goyal, went to the second floor of four-storey building, while others tried to douse the flames with water.

But the gas cylinder exploded at 8 pm Monday, followed by the oxygen cylinder a few minutes later. Police said the husband of one of the victims in the fire — Poonam Kashyap — had died the previous year and the oxygen cylinder had been brought to the house as part of his treatment for an illness.

“The explosion was so powerful that the air conditioner, installed on the second floor of the opposite building, also caught fire and later exploded. Prima facie, it appears that another cylinder also exploded in the same building, injuring two people and a few children,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the walls of the house and the one opposite it collapsed due to the impact of the explosion.

“Glass windows of nearby buildings shattered and the three-storey building, along with the boundary walls in its backyard, partially collapsed due to the impact of the blast. Locals called police and the fire department,” added the officer.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Rishi Pal said a case had been registered for causing death by negligence, causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others and negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter at Gandhi Nagar police station in connection with the incident.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh Goyal, Poonam Kashyap and Soni Ram, all family members.

The injured were identified as Naina (4), Girish (6), Krish (10), Naushad (8), Sonu Kashyap (60), Ahmad and Abbas.

Residents claimed that despite being alerted promptly, there was a delay in fire tenders arriving and they came after 25 minutes, resulting in huge loss of lives and property. However, the fire department denied this and said there was no delay.

